Swansboro summer camp keeps running as kids enjoy stormy weather

As Tropical Storm Debby brings wind and rain to eastern North Carolina, Pogies Adventure Camp keeps it business as usual.

Founder and camp director, Ethan Johnson, wades waist deep in the Bogue Sound. He said that the storm conditions aren’t going to interrupt Pogie’s summer kids programs. Johnson offered parents the option to reschedule, receive store credit or come out and let the kids have fun.

“They love it. They love it. So, they’ve all been excited to come, uh, we started the week with about 67, and most of them have came everyday.”

Johnson said half the kids in the program are from out of state, vacationing from places like Pennsylvania or New Jersey. But the storm is not stopping the kids from enjoying the camp.

“It's probably fifteen, twenty mile an hour winds, that’s kinda like normal in the afternoons here. Cloudy and a little bit of rain. So, we’re lettin the kids, you got some fishing, some are out right here in the bay, it's, you know, waist deep and they get to play on the mats, act like they’re Mary Poppins over there.”

As the kids are having fun, Johnson said safety is still top priority.

“We got Chris up there watching the radar. We pull ‘em out of the water, go inside, and then we come right back out. That's kind of what we've been doing all week. But I’d say, most of the week, it just felt like a rainy day.”

Johnson said they will continue to monitor the storm as it moves up the east coast.