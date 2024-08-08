ENC dodges major road closures as Debby passes; officials continue monitoring conditions

Despite consistent rainfall from Tropical Storm Debby, roadways east of I-95 have avoided any major closures.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said flooding events have blocked major roads in Fayetteville, Raleigh and cities across the central region, but so far the flood-prone areas in along Highway 70 have been spared. Lauren Haviland is with the communication's office for NCDOT Division II, which covers, Lenoir, Jones, Craven and Carteret Counties.

"Right now we don't have any primary closures in Division Two... there are less than 10 secondary closures, and they keep changing."

Haviland said planning and preparations change as the forecast changes, and that her office will continue monitoring conditions.

"But everything that's go West has to come east. So we're just going to have to wait and see and we're definitely going to be monitoring daily."

The Division II office provides real-time updates on DriveNC.gov, which also shares information with popular navigation apps like Apple Maps and Waze. Authorities emphasize the importance of adhering to road closure signs for safety and avoiding driving through high water.