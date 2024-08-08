© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

ENC dodges major road closures as Debby passes; officials continue monitoring conditions

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published August 8, 2024 at 2:04 PM EDT
Tropical Storm Debby has dumped 2-5 inches of rain across the region, and more is in the forecast.
NCDOT Communications Office - LD/Photo courtesy of N.C. Department
Tropical Storm Debby has dumped several inches of rain across the region, and more is in the forecast.

Despite consistent rainfall from Tropical Storm Debby, roadways east of I-95 have avoided any major closures. 

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said flooding events have blocked major roads in Fayetteville, Raleigh and cities across the central region, but so far the flood-prone areas in along Highway 70 have been spared. Lauren Haviland is with the communication's office for NCDOT Division II, which covers, Lenoir, Jones, Craven and Carteret Counties.

"Right now we don't have any primary closures in Division Two... there are less than 10 secondary closures, and they keep changing."

Haviland said planning and preparations change as the forecast changes, and that her office will continue monitoring conditions.

"But everything that's go West has to come east. So we're just going to have to wait and see and we're definitely going to be monitoring daily."

The Division II office provides real-time updates on DriveNC.gov, which also shares information with popular navigation apps like Apple Maps and Waze. Authorities emphasize the importance of adhering to road closure signs for safety and avoiding driving through high water.
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
See stories by Ryan Shaffer