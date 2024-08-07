© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

First drought, now rain. ENC Farmer: "It's a little devastating."

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published August 7, 2024 at 4:03 PM EDT
N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services - Facebook

Many North Carolina farmers are facing a challenging season due to drought conditions earlier this year and now heavy rainfall.

"Anytime you get 6, 7, 8 inches on the crop at one time, it's a little devastating to it," said Alan Willis, who owns a farm as well as a vegetable stand in Newport.

Willis says while irrigated vegetable crops have fared well, field crops like corn and soybeans have struggled significantly. Willis says he expects only 35-40% of the normal yield for his field corn this year, and with the recent heavy rainfall he's concerned about damage to the soybean crop.

"It's just a wait and see game. What you know after it's over with and how fast the land dries," said Willis.

Like many farmers, Willis relies on federal insurance for select crops and self-insurance for others. The full extent of crop losses won't be known until after the harvest season, and additional assistance may be available if the area is declared a disaster zone.

"It's just a wait and see game. What you know after it's over with and how fast the land dries.”

According to a news release, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday that it will aid recovery efforts for farmers, ranchers and residents affected by Hurricane Debby.
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
See stories by Ryan Shaffer