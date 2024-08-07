First drought, now rain. ENC Farmer: "It's a little devastating."

Many North Carolina farmers are facing a challenging season due to drought conditions earlier this year and now heavy rainfall.

"Anytime you get 6, 7, 8 inches on the crop at one time, it's a little devastating to it," said Alan Willis, who owns a farm as well as a vegetable stand in Newport.

Willis says while irrigated vegetable crops have fared well, field crops like corn and soybeans have struggled significantly. Willis says he expects only 35-40% of the normal yield for his field corn this year, and with the recent heavy rainfall he's concerned about damage to the soybean crop.

"It's just a wait and see game. What you know after it's over with and how fast the land dries," said Willis.

Like many farmers, Willis relies on federal insurance for select crops and self-insurance for others. The full extent of crop losses won't be known until after the harvest season, and additional assistance may be available if the area is declared a disaster zone.

According to a news release, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday that it will aid recovery efforts for farmers, ranchers and residents affected by Hurricane Debby.