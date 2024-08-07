Days-old wild horse in distress at Rachel Carson Reserve undergoing veterinary care

On Monday, a days-old wild horse at the Rachel Carson Reserve was seen showing signs of extreme distress and moved to the N.C. State College of Veterinary Medicine.

Site manager Paula Gillikin said veterinarians are performing tests and considering treatment options for the foal.

The main part of the reserve, just south of Beaufort, is a complex of islands; the horses were brought to the site by a private owner in the 1940s and eventually became wild.

They are continually monitored by reserve staff and volunteers with minimal management to maintain the wildness of the herd. The Division intervened in this case because of the extreme signs of distress and the very young age of the foal.

The public is asked to help protect the horses and their safety by maintaining a distance of at least 50 feet away.

