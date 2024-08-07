© 2024 Public Radio East
Days-old wild horse in distress at Rachel Carson Reserve undergoing veterinary care

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 7, 2024 at 10:25 AM EDT
On Monday, a days-old wild horse at the Rachel Carson Reserve was seen showing signs of extreme distress and moved to the N.C. State College of Veterinary Medicine. 

Site manager Paula Gillikin said veterinarians are performing tests and considering treatment options for the foal. 

The main part of the reserve, just south of Beaufort, is a complex of islands; the horses were brought to the site by a private owner in the 1940s and eventually became wild. 

They are continually monitored by reserve staff and volunteers with minimal management to maintain the wildness of the herd. The Division intervened in this case because of the extreme signs of distress and the very young age of the foal.

The public is asked to help protect the horses and their safety by maintaining a distance of at least 50 feet away.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
