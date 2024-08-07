CarolinaEast braces for Tropical Storm Debby while some South Carolina hospitals shut down

As Tropical Storm Debby slowly spins towards North Carolina, CarolinaEast Health System is preparing for whatever it may bring.

Emergency Management Director at Carolina East, Daniel Hill, said they are keeping in contact with local and state emergency management teams to anticipate if they will need additional staffing or medical supplies.

“As a health system, we can, um, continue to monitor the storm progression and the potential impacts to not only the medical center but the whole health system.”

Charleston hospitals and clinics announced they plan to shut down and delay procedures as Debby approaches South Carolina, Hill said this is not the case for CarolinaEast.

“Right now everything is predicted to be as normal schedule.”

Visit CarolinaEast Health System’s social media accounts to view updates on scheduling as the team continues to monitor the storm.