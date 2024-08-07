© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CarolinaEast braces for Tropical Storm Debby while some South Carolina hospitals shut down

PRE News & Ideas | By Taylor Holbrooks
Published August 7, 2024 at 4:38 PM EDT

As Tropical Storm Debby slowly spins towards North Carolina, CarolinaEast Health System is preparing for whatever it may bring. 

Emergency Management Director at Carolina East, Daniel Hill, said they are keeping in contact with local and state emergency management teams to anticipate if they will need additional staffing or medical supplies. 

“As a health system, we can, um, continue to monitor the storm progression and the potential impacts to not only the medical center but the whole health system.” 

Charleston hospitals and clinics announced they plan to shut down and delay procedures as Debby approaches South Carolina, Hill said this is not the case for CarolinaEast. 

“Right now everything is predicted to be as normal schedule.” 

Visit CarolinaEast Health System’s social media accounts to view updates on scheduling as the team continues to monitor the storm.
Taylor Holbrooks
See stories by Taylor Holbrooks