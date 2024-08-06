© 2024 Public Radio East
River Bend offers emergency parking for residents in low-lying areas

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published August 6, 2024 at 1:50 PM EDT

In River Bend, officials are setting up emergency parking areas on higher ground for those that live in low-lying areas ahead of the arrival of Debby.

One is next to Caro-San on Highway 17 and the other near the pool at the River Bend Country Club. The areas open today (Tuesday) at 4 p.m.

They are asking people not to use the areas if their property isn’t flood-prone, and caution people that the storm could make the areas wet and muddy – so it may take some time to get the vehicles back out safely. All vehicles must be removed by 5 p.m. on Friday, August 16.

The town will not provide any assistance to remove stuck vehicles.

Also, between now and August 18, the town’s ordinance prohibiting parking in front yards is temporarily suspended.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
