River Bend offers emergency parking for residents in low-lying areas

In River Bend, officials are setting up emergency parking areas on higher ground for those that live in low-lying areas ahead of the arrival of Debby.

One is next to Caro-San on Highway 17 and the other near the pool at the River Bend Country Club. The areas open today (Tuesday) at 4 p.m.

They are asking people not to use the areas if their property isn’t flood-prone, and caution people that the storm could make the areas wet and muddy – so it may take some time to get the vehicles back out safely. All vehicles must be removed by 5 p.m. on Friday, August 16.

The town will not provide any assistance to remove stuck vehicles.

Also, between now and August 18, the town’s ordinance prohibiting parking in front yards is temporarily suspended.