Gov. Roy Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of Debby

Governor Roy Cooper signed an Executive Order Monday declaring a State of Emergency ahead of severe weather expected across the state. Tropical Storm Debby has the potential for life threatening flash flooding, wind gusts up to 40 mph, coastal impacts and other effects. The Order activates the State Emergency Operations Plan and allows for the DOT and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety to take the appropriate action to ensure the expeditious movement of utility vehicles to eliminate power outages, and vehicles carrying essential supplies, including transporting livestock, poultry and crops.