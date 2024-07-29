Tryon Palace explores 14,000 years of indigenous history in Community Class series

A new educational initiative at Tryon Palace is shedding light on North Carolina's indigenous history. The program aims to provide a comprehensive look at pre-colonial and early colonial North Carolina from a Native American perspective.

Nancy Strickland Chavis from UNC-Pembroke is curating the series. As a Native American historian and member of the Lumbee Tribe, she has spent years studying and sharing the stories of her ancestors. But this series at Tryon Palace offers something unique.

"Rarely do I get a chance to talk about culture, how people were living authentically in the landscape from a native perspective, so this is really exciting," she said, highlighting the series' focus.

One of the most compelling aspects of this series is its authenticity. The knowledge presented comes directly from native perspectives, offering insights that are often missing from traditional historical accounts.

"In essence, people ourselves are the living archaeology and the pre-contact record, if you will, of this history and experience here in this region," Chavis said.

The series is divided into three segments. The first of which took place Thursday. It focused on indigenous life just before European contact, around 1491. This period, often overshadowed by the events that followed, is rich with stories of vibrant societies, intricate social structures, and daily life that revolved around community and a connection to the environment.

Archaeological evidence plays a key role in understanding this period. Chavis noted that native peoples have inhabited the region for over 14,000 years, with societies evolving alongside agricultural developments. The series examines how the introduction of crops like corn, beans, and squash from Mexico led to societal changes and more complex social and political structures.

The relationship between environment and identity in indigenous cultures was a central theme. Thursday's presentation explored how the local landscape shaped the cultures and traditions of the native peoples in the area.

"Tribes that were removed from homelands and the impact that that had on their identity and where they came from . . . still have this longing generations down the road, longing to go back home and reconnect to place that says something," Chavis said.

Chrystal Regan, Director at Tryon Palace, emphasized the educational goals of the series.

"We want to educate people, we want them to understand sort of the foundational fabric of who we are as a people," she said. "The goal of the Community Class series is to elevate and to incorporate some of these under-told and underrepresented stories, particularly in North Carolina history."

The series aims to highlight the societies that existed prior to European contact, challenging common misconceptions about pre-colonial America. The series also covers the interactions between different cultures during the colonial period. The second class, scheduled for September 26, will cover the convergence of Native American, African, and European societies.

"We're talking about Native Americans, people primarily coming from the West Coast of Africa, from those kingdoms and those societies, as well as European societies and what happens when these multiple cultures come together," Regan said.

The timing of this series aligns with the approach of the United States' 250th anniversary. Regan highlighted the importance of establishing this foundational understanding of indigenous history as the country moves toward America 250 celebrations.

Chavis reflected on the changing importance of studying history. She said earlier in her career, her to response to why it's important to understand history would be that "history repeats itself and we need to learn lessons from the past." Today, her response focuses on empathy and understanding different people.

"Why learning about history is important to me now more than ever is to understand humanity ... to understand the common ground of who we are as human beings," she said.

Tryon Palace's Community Class series aims to provide a more inclusive understanding of North Carolina's history. By focusing on indigenous perspectives and pre-colonial societies, the series seeks to fill gaps in traditional historical narratives and promote an appreciation for the diverse cultures that have shaped the region. As the series progresses, it will offer insights into North Carolina's past, present, and future.

Here's a look at the upcoming Community Classes:

September 26: A Tangled Web of Trade: 16th and 17th Century Atlantic Trade and American Indians in Eastern North Carolina.



Chavis examines how indigenous communities in North Carolina navigated European contact from the 1500s to the 1700s, focusing on strategies to maintain their culture, identity, and homelands amid colonization and societal changes.

November 19: The Tuscarora War: The Indian War that Reshaped Eastern North Carolina

