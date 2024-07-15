© 2024 Public Radio East
NC report shows durable skills like collaboration, communication, and critical thinking are essential to every occupation

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 15, 2024 at 7:23 AM EDT
Some researchers say we're losing our critical thinking and memory skills by relying on search engines.
Stuart Kinlough
/
Ikon Images/Getty Images
File: Some researchers say we're losing our critical thinking and memory skills by relying on search engines.

A new report from the North Carolina Department of Commerce shows that skills included in the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Portrait of a Graduate are essential to every occupation in the state, and jobseekers need these skills to meet employer demand.

State Superintendent Catherine Truitt said the findings presented to the State Board of Education today (on Thursday) highlights the need to continue integrating durable skills into everyday learning across North Carolina classrooms.

The Portrait’s seven durable skills are adaptability, collaboration, communication, critical thinking, empathy, learner’s mindset and personal responsibility.

Researchers mapped the skills to the NC Star Jobs rating system, which identifies promising career paths based on average wages, growth rate and the number of projected job openings.

In every occupation, the Portrait’s durable skills rank at least as “somewhat important,” meaning that workers need those skills to be effective in their jobs.

Occupations that value durable skills as "very important” tend to also be those that pay better.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
