Healthcare fraud settlement will return nearly 2.5 million dollars to the state's Medicare and Medicaid programs

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published July 15, 2024 at 7:29 AM EDT
Courtesy NCDOJ and Attorney General's Office
File: North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein.

Attorney General Josh Stein announced a multi-million-dollar healthcare fraud settlement Friday.

The company Vista Clinical Diagnostics had been accused by the state Department of Justice of submitting false claims to Medicare and Medicaid. The NCDOJ's case says Vista for four years submitted reimbursement claims on patient forms for diagnostic tests that were not performed.

The company settled for nearly 2.5 million dollars and denies allegations of wrongdoing.

The case arose from a whistleblower lawsuit and the money will be returned to the state's Medicare and Medicaid programs.
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
