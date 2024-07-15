Healthcare fraud settlement will return nearly 2.5 million dollars to the state's Medicare and Medicaid programs

Attorney General Josh Stein announced a multi-million-dollar healthcare fraud settlement Friday.

The company Vista Clinical Diagnostics had been accused by the state Department of Justice of submitting false claims to Medicare and Medicaid. The NCDOJ's case says Vista for four years submitted reimbursement claims on patient forms for diagnostic tests that were not performed.

The company settled for nearly 2.5 million dollars and denies allegations of wrongdoing.

The case arose from a whistleblower lawsuit and the money will be returned to the state's Medicare and Medicaid programs.