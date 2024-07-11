© 2024 Public Radio East
Updated hurricane forecast includes 11% chance of a major hurricane impacting ENC, 4% higher than average

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 11, 2024 at 6:26 AM EDT

Colorado State University’s meteorology department has updated this year’s hurricane season forecast, and it calls for an above-normal chance of a named storm or hurricane coming within 50 miles of North Carolina – about 15 % higher than normal.

The updated forecast includes an 11% chance of a major hurricane impacting ENC – that’s about 4% higher than average.

A well-above normal number of named storms are expected over the season, at 25; more hurricanes than usual; and double the usual number of major hurricanes.

Some of the factors that led to the unusually high forecast from Colorado State, NC State, and NOAA include record high sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic, a La Nina pattern expected to develop during the peak of hurricane season, and an active West African Monsoon
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston