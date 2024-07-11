© 2024 Public Radio East
Programming changes on PRE News & Ideas starting July 1, 2024

State officials asking recreational fishermen to donate Red Snapper carcasses to science

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published July 11, 2024 at 7:06 AM EDT
State officials are asking recreational fishermen to donate Red Snapper carcasses to science.
South Atlantic Fishery Management Council
When cleaning the fish, officials with the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries say anglers should leave the head and tail intact and, if possible, leave the guts in the fish.

Those who fished on a charter boat or head boat should let the fish cleaner know the carcass will be donated.

The information collected will be provided to the National Marine Fisheries Service for use in future Red Snapper stock assessments.

The recreational Red Snapper season will open for one day this year, on Friday.

The division has set up three temporary freezer locations, in addition to the 12 carcass collection locations available throughout the year.

Temporary locations:

  • Bridge Tender Marina, 1418 Airlie Road, Wilmington
  • Capt. Stacy Fishing Center, 416 Atlantic Beach Causeway, Atlantic Beach
  • Carolina Princess Headboat Dock, 604 Evans St., Morehead City

Year-round locations:

  • Oden’s Dock, Hatteras
  • Cape Pointe Marina, Harkers Island
  • Frisco Rod & Gun, Frisco
  • Jennette’s Pier, Nags Head
  • Eastside Bait & Tackle, Washington
  • Dudley’s Marina, Swansboro
  • Pelagic Hunter Fishing Center, Sneads Ferry
  • Eastern Outfitters, Hampstead
  • Sea View Crab Company, Wilmington
  • Tex’s Tackle, Wilmington
  • N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries Headquarters, Morehead City
  • Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point - Environmental Affairs Office (available only to those with military base access)

Instructions for how to deposit the carcasses are posted on each freezer.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
