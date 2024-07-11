© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programming changes on PRE News & Ideas starting July 1, 2024

President Biden NATO Press Conference

PRE News & Ideas
Published July 11, 2024 at 3:40 PM EDT

President Biden will address the media in a news conference this evening at the 75th Anniversary NATO Summit, amid concerns of some Democrats regarding his age and mental fitness for the 2024 presidential race. NATO's staunch support of Ukraine is at stake and could be diminished should Trump win the presidency in November. The news conference is currently scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM, but the timing is subject to change.

Listen to live special coverage from NPR News on the player below. (Refresh the page if the player does not appear.)

You can also watch the news conference live on the player below.