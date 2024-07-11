President Biden NATO Press Conference

President Biden will address the media in a news conference this evening at the 75th Anniversary NATO Summit, amid concerns of some Democrats regarding his age and mental fitness for the 2024 presidential race. NATO's staunch support of Ukraine is at stake and could be diminished should Trump win the presidency in November. The news conference is currently scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM, but the timing is subject to change.

Listen to live special coverage from NPR News on the player below. (Refresh the page if the player does not appear.)

You can also watch the news conference live on the player below.