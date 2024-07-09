Public meeting to discuss amendments to the North Atlantic Right Whale Vessel Strike Reduction Rule

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management is accepting public comment on proposed amendments to the North Atlantic Right Whale Vessel Strike Reduction Rule.

The proposed action includes modifying the boundaries and timing seasonal speed restrictions of 10 knots or less and extending the size threshold to include most vessels 35 feet or longer.

The public can comment in writing or at a meeting scheduled for July 23, at the Crystal Coast Civic Center, in Morehead City. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.