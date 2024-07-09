© 2024 Public Radio East
Programming changes on PRE News & Ideas starting July 1, 2024

Public meeting to discuss amendments to the North Atlantic Right Whale Vessel Strike Reduction Rule

PRE News & Ideas | By Kelly Batchelor
Published July 9, 2024 at 7:03 AM EDT
North Atlantic right whales have been listed as endangered since 1970. The latest estimate suggests there are fewer than 350 remaining, with fewer than 70 breeding females. NOAA researchers said the number of new calves born in recent years has been below average.
NOAA Fisheries
/
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management is accepting public comment on proposed amendments to the North Atlantic Right Whale Vessel Strike Reduction Rule.

The proposed action includes modifying the boundaries and timing seasonal speed restrictions of 10 knots or less and extending the size threshold to include most vessels 35 feet or longer.

The public can comment in writing or at a meeting scheduled for July 23, at the Crystal Coast Civic Center, in Morehead City. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m.
