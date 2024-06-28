© 2024 Public Radio East
Programming changes on PRE News & Ideas starting July 1, 2024

NOAA proposal would require recreational boats to travel at just 10 knots for up to 90 miles from shore to protect whales

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 28, 2024 at 6:37 AM EDT
Stephen Momot
/
Flickr via Creative Commons
A National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration proposal would require many recreational boats along the East Coast to travel at just 10 knots for up to 90 miles from shore to protect the Right whale.

"This is asking boaters to go the speed of a bicycle, for any boat over 35 feet,” said Frank Hugelmeyer, President of the National Marine Manufacturers Association.

He warns the proposal increases a boat’s chances of capsizing, putting boater safety and the coastal economy at risk.

"When you think about a charter captain on the coast of North Carolina having to go only 10 knots out to a fishing ground, and what would normally be a three to a four hour round trip, that's now a 10 hour round trip before you even get to fish,” Hugelmeyer said.

And while all boaters care about ocean life, recreational boating isn’t often the cause of whale deaths.

He said, “Global research shows that the overwhelming majority of vessel strikes come from massive ocean-going ships and an encounter with a small recreational boat is exceedingly rare.”

Hugelmeyer said federal officials didn’t get input from boat makers and designers, and the NOAA proposal would create a massive boater safety risk, "Particularly these open hull Center console type boats are designed to outrun bad weather. They're designed to use speed to go through waves and go through strong currents and inlets, not to be sitting dangerous situation at the speed of a bicycle.”

Lawmakers are expected to discuss the Protecting Whales, Human Safety and the Economy Act this week. The bipartisan bill introduced last year would prohibit NOAA from capping the speed for small recreational boats and instead direct the agency to develop and implement strategies using modern technology to better protect the whales.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
