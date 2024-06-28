Naloxone, used to reverse drug overdoses, will be available at all buildings in one ENC school district

A drug used to reverse the effects of a drug overdose will be available at an eastern North Carolina school district next school year.

The Pitt County school board voted in favor of starting a naloxone program, with the medication on hand at every school in the event of an overdose.

Trained staff members would carry and administer the treatment, also known as Narcan, which the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says is generally administered in a nasal spray or injection and rapidly reverses the effects of an overdose.