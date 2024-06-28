ENC woman arrested after three children were left alone in a home with no electricity, food or water

A Bertie County woman is charged with child neglect after DSS officials found three children alone in a home with no electricity, food or water.

Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin said the children were between the ages of four and 11, and they were taken into DSS custody after they were fed and taken into a cooler environment.

Timetheous Baylor, the mother of the oldest child, was arrested and charged with 3 counts of misdemeanor child abuse and neglect.

Sheriff Ruffin added that with the extremely dangerous heat in ENC, it’s vitally important to adequately check on the elderly, children and outdoor pets.