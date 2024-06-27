State lawmakers back down from bill that would weaken protections for historical and archaeological finds

State lawmakers are backing down from a bill that would have weakened protections for historical and archaeological finds that were unearthed by developers.

The previous version of the bill would have prohibited the Office of State Archaeology from placing conditions on permit that restrict developments for three years after initial approval.

That provision was removed Wednesday in a Senate committee following public pressure from Native American advocates and state historical officials.

The decision comes after a violent altercation Sunday between Native American advocates residents of the Bridge View neighborhood in Cedar Point, where a Native village has been unearthed by developers.