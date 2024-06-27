© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programming changes on PRE News & Ideas starting July 1, 2024

State lawmakers back down from bill that would weaken protections for historical and archaeological finds

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published June 27, 2024 at 6:54 AM EDT
North Carolina State Capital by jimbowen0306 is licensed under CC BY 2.0

State lawmakers are backing down from a bill that would have weakened protections for historical and archaeological finds that were unearthed by developers.

The previous version of the bill would have prohibited the Office of State Archaeology from placing conditions on permit that restrict developments for three years after initial approval.

That provision was removed Wednesday in a Senate committee following public pressure from Native American advocates and state historical officials.

The decision comes after a violent altercation Sunday between Native American advocates residents of the Bridge View neighborhood in Cedar Point, where a Native village has been unearthed by developers.
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
See stories by Ryan Shaffer