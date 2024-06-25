© 2024 Public Radio East
Tillis bill would allow presidents and vice presidents to move their own civil or criminal cases from state to federal court.

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 25, 2024 at 6:56 AM EDT
A North Carolina U.S. Senator and several Republic colleagues have introduced a bill that would allow presidents and vice presidents, current and former, to move their own civil or criminal cases from a state court to a federal court.

Senator Thom Tillis said the No More Political Prosecutions Act amends the existing statute that already covers many federal officials and staff, including members of Congress and federal judges, who have an option to move their cases to federal court.

While presidents and vice presidents lead the federal government, Tillis said they are some of the only federal officials currently unable to remove their cases to federal court, particularly after leaving office.
Annette Weston
