NWS - increasing heat, little chance of rain for the "foreseeable future" in ENC

The short-lived storm system that impacted part of the region Monday night won’t break the heat wave gripping eastern North Carolina.

Meteorologist Michael Strickler with the NWS in Raleigh said, "There's not a whole lot of cool air behind it. If anything, it may knock the humidity out from this weekend just a little bit, so dew points maybe dropping back into the 50s for Monday and Tuesday afternoons, but continued hot.”

Strickler also says any rain that fell isn’t enough to erase the abnormally dry conditions in the region.

He said people can expect, "Increasing heat, and it looks like it's going to linger for the foreseeable future and, unfortunately, not a whole lot of relief when it comes to chances of showers and storms.”

All of eastern North Carolina is currently considered abnormally dry. The next drought monitor report comes out on Thursday.