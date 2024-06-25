© 2024 Public Radio East
NWS - increasing heat, little chance of rain for the "foreseeable future" in ENC

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 25, 2024 at 6:19 AM EDT
The short-lived storm system that impacted part of the region Monday night won’t break the heat wave gripping eastern North Carolina.

Meteorologist Michael Strickler with the NWS in Raleigh said, "There's not a whole lot of cool air behind it. If anything, it may knock the humidity out from this weekend just a little bit, so dew points maybe dropping back into the 50s for Monday and Tuesday afternoons, but continued hot.”

Strickler also says any rain that fell isn’t enough to erase the abnormally dry conditions in the region.

He said people can expect, "Increasing heat, and it looks like it's going to linger for the foreseeable future and, unfortunately, not a whole lot of relief when it comes to chances of showers and storms.”

All of eastern North Carolina is currently considered abnormally dry. The next drought monitor report comes out on Thursday.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
