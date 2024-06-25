© 2024 Public Radio East
Number of venomous snakebites so far this year higher than they were in record 2020 year

Published June 25, 2024 at 6:35 AM EDT
The North Carolina Poison Control said the number of venomous snakebites are higher than they were in 2020, which was a record year.

As of early June, nearly 270 venomous snakebites have been reported; at about the same time in 2020, there had been about 10 fewer.

Wildlife biologist Falyn Owens says the copperhead is the state's most abundant venomous snake.

“They like areas with rodents and thick brush, like tall grass or ivy,” she said, “Copperheads have a distinctive pattern that, once you know what to look for, you can't really mistake it for anything else. And I like to think of it as a line of chocolate Hershey kisses sitting in a row. So, if you look at it from the side, it has a darker pattern of upright triangles, so those are the Hershey kisses, on a paler background."

NC Wildlife officials estimate that copperheads account for around 90% of venomous snakebites in North Carolina.

North Carolina is one of the top states for copperhead bites. Some hospital emergency departments say they expect to see a spike in snake bites next month.

But, Owens says biting is a form of self-defense, and the best course of action when a snake is around is to leave it alone.
Sophie Mallinson, WUNC
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
