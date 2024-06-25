© 2024 Public Radio East
Federal review ordered after more than a dozen sea turtles died at NC Duke Energy nuclear plant

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 25, 2024 at 6:38 AM EDT
Frigid temperatures during the holidays resulted in hundreds of cold-stunned and stranded sea turtles. Officials say three North Carolina Aquariums are caring for about 250 sea turtles.
(Photo: NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher)
File: Frigid temperatures during the holidays resulted in hundreds of cold-stunned and stranded sea turtles. Officials say three North Carolina Aquariums are caring for about 250 sea turtles.

Powerful tides damaged a safety device designed to keep federally protected turtles out of a cooling canal at a Duke Energy nuclear plant in Brunswick, leading to 14 turtle deaths.

Because the green sea turtle fatalities exceeded the limits set by the plant’s Endangered Species Act permit, the plant must now submit to a review by federal authorities.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says two Kemp's ridley sea turtles and 12 green sea turtles were killed.

The federal permit from NOAA grants exemptions for six loggerhead, two Kemp’s ridley, three green, and one hawksbill or leatherback turtle.

The plant is also permitted to capture and re-release up to 50 turtles of any species, so long as they are not injured.

Duke Energy officials say the safety screens were damaged in April during King Tides. According to a NOAA, high winds also played a role in damaging the screens.

According to Duke, the plant has added measures to monitor for similar tidal or weather events in the future.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
