Rural large animal veterinarians in North Carolina eligible to apply for funding to support their practice

Rural large animal veterinarians in North Carolina are eligible to apply for funding to support their practice.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said North Carolina, like many other states, has a deficit of large animal veterinarians and in many areas of the state, a single veterinarian may be the only option within 100 square miles.

The $25,000 grant can be used for repayment of educational loans related to the recipient’s veterinary degree, to purchase equipment or technology for use in the practice or any additional uses the advisory committee determines is appropriate.

The $125,000 fund was created by the N.C. General Assembly in 2023 and will be administered by the N.C. Ag Finance Authority.

It’s available to veterinarians who practice in one of the 70 North Carolina counties with a population of 100,000 or fewer and that spend 30% or more of their patient care involved in large animal veterinary care.

Applications are available online at https://fs4.formsite.com/QopHZM/4llcxkovj4/signup. More information on the grant program can be found in frequently asked questions.

The application period runs through Aug. 16.