© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rural large animal veterinarians in North Carolina eligible to apply for funding to support their practice

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 18, 2024 at 6:49 AM EDT
Cows wait to be milked at a California dairy farm.
Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images
File: Cows wait to be milked at a dairy farm.

Rural large animal veterinarians in North Carolina are eligible to apply for funding to support their practice.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said North Carolina, like many other states, has a deficit of large animal veterinarians and in many areas of the state, a single veterinarian may be the only option within 100 square miles.

The $25,000 grant can be used for repayment of educational loans related to the recipient’s veterinary degree, to purchase equipment or technology for use in the practice or any additional uses the advisory committee determines is appropriate.

The $125,000 fund was created by the N.C. General Assembly in 2023 and will be administered by the N.C. Ag Finance Authority.

It’s available to veterinarians who practice in one of the 70 North Carolina counties with a population of 100,000 or fewer and that spend 30% or more of their patient care involved in large animal veterinary care.

Applications are available online at https://fs4.formsite.com/QopHZM/4llcxkovj4/signup. More information on the grant program can be found in frequently asked questions.

The application period runs through Aug. 16.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston