Three eastern North Carolina river sites fail weekly bacterial testing

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 17, 2024 at 9:44 AM EDT
In sampling of the southwest prong of Slocum Creek, Sound Rivers' water quality specialist found that failing septic systems are very likely the source of elevated levels of bacteria.
Sound Rivers
Three eastern North Carolina river sites failed weekly bacteria testing.

In the Neuse River watershed, Slocum Creek, southeast of New Bern, failed the test for a fourth week in a row. Officials with Sound Rivers said a lengthy investigation revealed the likely source is failing septic systems.

And two sites failed on the Pamlico River area, the Washington waterfront and Blounts Creek at Cotton Patch Landing near Washington.

Sites across North Carolina rivers are monitored for E. coli bacteria in freshwater and enterococci bacteria in salt water.

**Sound Rivers is a supporter of Public Radio East.
Annette Weston
