Three eastern North Carolina river sites fail weekly bacterial testing

Three eastern North Carolina river sites failed weekly bacteria testing.

In the Neuse River watershed, Slocum Creek, southeast of New Bern, failed the test for a fourth week in a row. Officials with Sound Rivers said a lengthy investigation revealed the likely source is failing septic systems.

And two sites failed on the Pamlico River area, the Washington waterfront and Blounts Creek at Cotton Patch Landing near Washington.

Sites across North Carolina rivers are monitored for E. coli bacteria in freshwater and enterococci bacteria in salt water.

