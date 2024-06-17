Service member pay raises, nearly $300 million for ENC military projects included in DoD spending bill

The Servicemember Quality of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act passed last week, and it includes several provisions that benefit military installations and service members in eastern North Carolina.

North Carolina Congressman Don Davis said the most important is a provision to stop the Air Force from eliminating F-15E aircraft at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base and cutting the 520 jobs that come with them.

The bill also includes a 19.5% pay raise for junior enlisted service members (E-4 and below) and 4.5% basic pay increase for all other service members.

Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. said the funding package includes $295 million for installations in eastern North Carolina.

In addition, Murphy said the bill addresses chronic underfunding of housing maintenance to address poor conditions like sewage overflows, gas leaks, and mold.