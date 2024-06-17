© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

One of two storms under scrutiny in the Gulf of Mexico could impact ENC beach visitors and boaters

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 17, 2024 at 9:29 AM EDT
The system is forecast to approach the coast of the southeast United States on Thursday or Friday. It has a low (10 percent) chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a low (30 percent) in the next 7 days.
Maria Torres
/
National Hurricane Center
The system is forecast to approach the coast of the southeast United States on Thursday or Friday. It has a low (10 percent) chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a low (30 percent) in the next 7 days.

The National Hurricane Center is watching two areas in the Gulf of Mexico.

One has a 30% chance for possible development over the next seven days. If it does develop, forecasters say it is expected to move towards the southeastern United States. That could mean strong winds and high waves and rip currents mid-week.

Ans a large area of low pressure will continue to form from over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico within the next day or so, and meteorologists say likely that a tropical depression or tropical storm will form by midweek. It is not expected to impact ENC.

The first two names of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season list are Alberto and Beryl.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston