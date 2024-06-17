One of two storms under scrutiny in the Gulf of Mexico could impact ENC beach visitors and boaters

The National Hurricane Center is watching two areas in the Gulf of Mexico.

One has a 30% chance for possible development over the next seven days. If it does develop, forecasters say it is expected to move towards the southeastern United States. That could mean strong winds and high waves and rip currents mid-week.

Ans a large area of low pressure will continue to form from over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico within the next day or so, and meteorologists say likely that a tropical depression or tropical storm will form by midweek. It is not expected to impact ENC.

The first two names of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season list are Alberto and Beryl.