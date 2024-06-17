NC Senate bill could restore driving privileges to second time DWI drivers with ignition interlocks installed

The North Carolina State Senate has passed a bill that restores driving privileges to some people whose licenses were revoked after DWI charges.

The bill allows someone who has a second driving while impaired offense to get a limited driving privilege as long as their vehicle has an interlock installed.

A judge would be able to grant those limited driving privileges and the person would be able to drive for essential purposes, like to their job, for education purposes, and medical care.

An ignition interlock system is an in-car alcohol monitoring system that measures the user’s blood alcohol level.

That same bill creates an offense of death by distribution for xylazine.

Often called “gas station heroin,” and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said, “Xylazine is making the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced, fentanyl, even deadlier”

Also known as “Tranq,” the drug is a powerful sedative that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved for veterinary use.