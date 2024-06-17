© 2024 Public Radio East
NC Senate bill could restore driving privileges to second time DWI drivers with ignition interlocks installed

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 17, 2024 at 9:40 AM EDT
National Conference of State Legislatures
An ignition interlock system is an in-car alcohol monitoring system that measures the user’s blood alcohol level.

The North Carolina State Senate has passed a bill that restores driving privileges to some people whose licenses were revoked after DWI charges.

The bill allows someone who has a second driving while impaired offense to get a limited driving privilege as long as their vehicle has an interlock installed.

A judge would be able to grant those limited driving privileges and the person would be able to drive for essential purposes, like to their job, for education purposes, and medical care.

That same bill creates an offense of death by distribution for xylazine.

Often called “gas station heroin,” and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said, “Xylazine is making the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced, fentanyl, even deadlier”

Also known as “Tranq,” the drug is a powerful sedative that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved for veterinary use.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
