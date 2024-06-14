Staffing issues have N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries encouraging commercial fishermen to renew licenses ASAP

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is encouraging fishermen who plan to renew their licenses and permits in-person to do so as soon as possible, especially those who plan to go to the Manteo License Office.

Commercial fishing, seafood dealer, and for-hire licenses and permits expire on June 30 every year, which falls on a Sunday this year. The last business day before they expire is Friday, June 28.

Officials say staffing issues may cause the Manteo Office to close for one or more days over the next few weeks, which means fishermen would need to travel to a different DMF License Sales Office to do business.

Commercial fishing license holders have one year from expiration to renew the license before losing it, but they can’t legally fish under an expired license.