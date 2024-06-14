© 2024 Public Radio East
Staffing issues have N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries encouraging commercial fishermen to renew licenses ASAP

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 14, 2024 at 6:08 AM EDT
Trawlers in the Gulf of Maine are allowed to catch Maine shrimp during a limited season that started this week.
Gulf of Maine Research Institute
File: Trawlers in the Gulf of Maine.

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is encouraging fishermen who plan to renew their licenses and permits in-person to do so as soon as possible, especially those who plan to go to the Manteo License Office.

Commercial fishing, seafood dealer, and for-hire licenses and permits expire on June 30 every year, which falls on a Sunday this year. The last business day before they expire is Friday, June 28.

Officials say staffing issues may cause the Manteo Office to close for one or more days over the next few weeks, which means fishermen would need to travel to a different DMF License Sales Office to do business.

Commercial fishing license holders have one year from expiration to renew the license before losing it, but they can’t legally fish under an expired license.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
