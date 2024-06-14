© 2024 Public Radio East
Bill intended to help veteran college students stay in class if the government accidentally overpays them for their education

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 14, 2024 at 6:10 AM EDT
A North Carolina U.S. Congressman has introduced a bill meant to help veteran college students stay in class if the Departments of Defense or Veterans Affairs accidentally overpays them for their education.

Congressman Don Davis said veterans should never have to worry about their educational future if a review determines they received a student loan overpayment due to no fault of their own.

Three years ago, Congress changed existing laws to ensure schools, rather than students, held responsibility for overpayments. But without the new legislation Davis said schools could disenroll student-veterans who cannot immediately repay the school following an accidental overpayment.

He added that student-veterans often do not get instant notification of an overpayment.
