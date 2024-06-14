© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Baby powder lawsuit settlement will mean $27 million for North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 14, 2024 at 6:12 AM EDT
A bottle of Johnson & Johnson baby powder is displayed on a table. J&J pulled its iconic Johnson's baby powder off the shelves in the U.S. in 2020.
Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images
A bottle of Johnson & Johnson baby powder is displayed on a table. J&J pulled its iconic Johnson's baby powder off the shelves in the U.S. in 2020.

North Carolina’s Attorney General and others across the nation have reached a $700 million nationwide settlement with Johnson & Johnson to resolve allegations that it deceptively marketed the safety of its baby and body powder products containing talc.

If approved by the judge, Attorney General Josh Stein said North Carolina will receive $27 million under the agreement.

Stein is urging the legislature to use the settlement money to fund women’s cancer research.

Medical research has linked the use of talc powder to ovarian cancer. In North Carolina, ovarian cancer is the eighth-leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston