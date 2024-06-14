Baby powder lawsuit settlement will mean $27 million for North Carolina

North Carolina’s Attorney General and others across the nation have reached a $700 million nationwide settlement with Johnson & Johnson to resolve allegations that it deceptively marketed the safety of its baby and body powder products containing talc.

If approved by the judge, Attorney General Josh Stein said North Carolina will receive $27 million under the agreement.

Stein is urging the legislature to use the settlement money to fund women’s cancer research.

Medical research has linked the use of talc powder to ovarian cancer. In North Carolina, ovarian cancer is the eighth-leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women.