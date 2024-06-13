© 2024 Public Radio East
National Hurricane Center watching two areas for possible tropical development

By Annette Weston
Published June 13, 2024
Just two weeks into hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center is now monitoring two areas of possible tropical development over the next few days.
The first area is off the southeastern U.S. coast, and forecasters say atmospheric conditions are expected to become more favorable for slow development. It is expected to stay fairly weak, but could bring high waves and strong rip currents to ENC beaches by the end of the week.

And in the southern Gulf of Mexico, a weak tropical low pressure area may form over the weekend and move toward the Mexican coastline early next week.

The first 2 names on the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season list are Alberto and Beryl.
