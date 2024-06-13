Judicial panel to arguments in requested dismissal of North Carolina voting district boundaries dispute

A panel of judges in Wake County will hear arguments on Thursday over whether to dismiss a case that argues voting districts drawn by Republican lawmakers violate the North Carolina Constitution.

A group of plaintiffs led by former State Supreme Court Justice Bob Orr says some Congressional and state legislative districts were so heavily manipulated that they violate North Carolinians' un-enumerated right to free and fair elections.

"It's government not putting its thumb or foot on the scales and attempting to preordain the outcome of an election," he said.

Orr left the Republican Party and re-registered unaffiliated over the GOP's embrace of former President Donald Trump.

In 2022, Orr served as a court-appointed special master to help draw replacement maps after previous GOP plans were deemed unconstitutional.

In their motion to dismiss the current case, top GOP lawmakers argue courts have no role in such redistricting matters.