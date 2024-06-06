Summer Saturday hours return at some NCDMV locations

Saturday walk-in services at some NCDMV locations will start up again this weekend.

Walk-in customers will be accepted at 16 locations from 8:00 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

In eastern North Carolina, that includes the North Creek Drive office in Greenville and the DMV in Jacksonville,

The services available on Saturdays will include driver license or ID card renewals or replacements, address changes, issuing REAL ID cards, and road tests for those that have already completed the knowledge and written tests.