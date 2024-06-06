© 2024 Public Radio East
Summer Saturday hours return at some NCDMV locations

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 6, 2024 at 7:23 AM EDT
State of North Carolina
/
NCDMV

Saturday walk-in services at some NCDMV locations will start up again this weekend.

Walk-in customers will be accepted at 16 locations from 8:00 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

In eastern North Carolina, that includes the North Creek Drive office in Greenville and the DMV in Jacksonville,

The services available on Saturdays will include driver license or ID card renewals or replacements, address changes, issuing REAL ID cards, and road tests for those that have already completed the knowledge and written tests.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
