State House GOP wants amendment to state constitution that says non-citizens can't vote

Republicans in the state House want an amendment to the state constitution that says non-citizens can't vote in North Carolina, but that prohibition is already in state law.

If the proposed constitutional amendment passes the legislature, voters would decide on the issue in the November election. It's the sort of question that could help drive turnout among Republican voters.

The bill's sponsor, Representative Destin Hall, notes that only citizens can legally vote here, but he worries that without a constitutional amendment a judge might interpret the law differently.

“There are somewhere around 16 or so towns and cities in the United States that currently do allow non-citizens to vote in elections.”

Democrats say the amendment is unnecessary, and they filed a different constitutional amendment this week.

Senator Graig Meyer says his proposal would guarantee access to public records and government meetings.

“I would say that there is no better time than today to try and increase the public's right to public records and public meetings.”