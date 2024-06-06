Several ENC communities receive grants to address flooding

North Carolina Emergency Management has announced the first round of grant recipients for the 2023 Disaster Relief and Mitigation Fund.

The grants are intended to support the development of more resilient communities across North Carolina.

In eastern North Carolina, the projects include $3 million for the installation of flood benches at Billy Fay Park in Kinston; in Greenville, $2 million to address problems on St. Andrews Drive; North Topsail Beach will receive $1.2 million for stormwater infiltration; more than $270,000 will fund phase three of a storm water project in Pine Knoll Shores; and in River bend, $225,000 will pay for a stormwater system assessment.