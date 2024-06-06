© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Several ENC communities receive grants to address flooding

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 6, 2024 at 7:08 AM EDT
The wetland has filled with sediment, becoming shallow and muddy, and wetland plants have been taken over by other vegetation that doesn’t help the work of a wetland.
Sound Rivers
The wetland has filled with sediment, becoming shallow and muddy, and wetland plants have been taken over by other vegetation that doesn’t help the work of a wetland.

North Carolina Emergency Management has announced the first round of grant recipients for the 2023 Disaster Relief and Mitigation Fund.

The grants are intended to support the development of more resilient communities across North Carolina.

In eastern North Carolina, the projects include $3 million for the installation of flood benches at Billy Fay Park in Kinston; in Greenville, $2 million to address problems on St. Andrews Drive; North Topsail Beach will receive $1.2 million for stormwater infiltration; more than $270,000 will fund phase three of a storm water project in Pine Knoll Shores; and in River bend, $225,000 will pay for a stormwater system assessment.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston