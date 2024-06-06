© 2024 Public Radio East
Federal judge overrules new state laws that imposed new requirements on the use of abortion pills

PRE News & Ideas | By Jason deBruyn, WUNC
Published June 6, 2024 at 7:19 AM EDT
The Supreme Court will hear the case against the abortion pill mifepristone on March 26. It's part of a two-drug regimen with misoprostol for abortions in the first 10 weeks of pregnancy.
Anna Moneymaker
/
Getty Images
A North Carolina federal judge overruled a spate of new state laws that imposed new requirements on the use of FDA-approved abortion pills.

The new laws were passed by the Republican led state legislature.

They mandated that only a licensed physician could provide the abortion drug mifepristone; that the medication had to be provided in person; required an in-person follow up visit; and required reporting of all adverse events, including those that are not fatal.

But these rules have already been considered and expressly rejected by the Food and Drug Administration. Therefore, Federal district court judge Catherine Eagles ruled that states cannot impose those specific added requirements.

This means in North Carolina the abortion pill can again be taken at home, can be provided by pharmacies, and does not require an in-person follow up visit.
