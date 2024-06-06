Federal judge overrules new state laws that imposed new requirements on the use of abortion pills

A North Carolina federal judge overruled a spate of new state laws that imposed new requirements on the use of FDA-approved abortion pills.

The new laws were passed by the Republican led state legislature.

They mandated that only a licensed physician could provide the abortion drug mifepristone; that the medication had to be provided in person; required an in-person follow up visit; and required reporting of all adverse events, including those that are not fatal.

But these rules have already been considered and expressly rejected by the Food and Drug Administration. Therefore, Federal district court judge Catherine Eagles ruled that states cannot impose those specific added requirements.

This means in North Carolina the abortion pill can again be taken at home, can be provided by pharmacies, and does not require an in-person follow up visit.