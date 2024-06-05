© 2024 Public Radio East
State stands by decision to shut down cash-strapped Kinston charter school

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published June 5, 2024 at 11:54 AM EDT
A state school board panel has concurred with a decision last month to close a Kinston charter school.

The Education Innovation and Charter Schools Committee unanimously voted to not renew the charter for Children’s Village Academy when it expires at the end of this month. T

he school is appealing the decision to close the only charter school in Lenoir County.

The closure talks began after the school failed to pay back more than $150,000 in federal grant funds that the state says were improperly spent, and officials claim they’ve found hundreds of thousands more in questionable grant spending.

The full State Board of Education will vote on the appeal of the closure at its meeting on Thursday.
Annette Weston
An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family
