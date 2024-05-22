© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New county ordinance would authorize removal and disposal of abandoned and broken down boats

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 22, 2024 at 6:23 AM EDT
The Carteret County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance that would authorize removal and disposal of abandoned and broken down boats in navigable waters.
Carteret County
/
Screenshot of livestream
The Carteret County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance that would authorize removal and disposal of abandoned and broken down boats in navigable waters.

An eastern North Carolina county has instituted an ordinance that would authorize removal and disposal of abandoned and broken down boats in navigable waters.

The Carteret County ordinance defines an abandoned vessel as one left more than 30 days in any 180-day period “without the permission of the dock owner, marina owner, boat slip owner or property owner of the riparian corridor in which the vessel is located.”

Board Chair Jimmy Farrington said, “We're not getting the boat patrol business. We're just trying to clean up what's out there. Many of these towns have done a great job of trying to clean up and that type of thing. They've got some kickback for it...we're after the obvious.”

Commissioner Ed Wheatly said the abandoned boats need to be addressed sooner rather than later – before the pipes are degraded.

“When the pipes rust out, most of these boats, the minimum size of 100 to 150 gallons, when you turn lose 100 gallons of diesel fuel in the water and it gets in that marsh it stays there forever,” he said.

A violation will result in a $100 per civil penalty, which will be used to fund the future removal of abandoned boats. The boat’s owner will also have to pay for the cost of removal.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston