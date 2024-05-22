© 2024 Public Radio East
N.C. U.S. lawmaker will have surgery to remove a tumor at the base of his skull

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 22, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
A North Carolina lawmaker announced that he’s been diagnosed with a tumor at the base of his skull and will need surgery to have it removed.

Congressman Greg Murphy said, ""As a physician I have, for the last 30 years, taken care of thousands and thousands of patients. It is now my turn to be one."

The tumor is called a pituitary macroadenoma, and although it’s thought to be benign, Murphy said it can affect vital structures in the brain.

The prognosis is excellent, and he said he hopes to be back to work full-time soon.

"I am, as are all things, in the hands of God and am at absolute peace," Murphy said, "I appreciate your thoughts and prayers and hope everyone understands our desire for privacy at this time."
