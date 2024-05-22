© 2024 Public Radio East
Framework built for bill to offer 401K match for state, school employees in North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 22, 2024 at 7:03 AM EDT
North Carolina’s state treasurer has submitted the framework for a bill that would introduce a monthly 401K match for state employees, teachers, and retirees.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell said while the $25 per month match may seem like a small amount, it adds up to tens of millions of dollars in appropriations by the General Assembly.

Members of the state plan currently contribute 6% each month to the North Carolina Retirement Systems, which Folwell said is one of the strongest pensions in the country, but most people will need more to meet the recommended 80% of pre-retirement income.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston