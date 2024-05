ENC law enforcement agencies participate in Torch Run for Special Olympics North Carolina

The New Bern Police Department, K9 Chase, Havelock Police Department, and North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers participated in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics North Carolina on Tuesday.

Each May, members of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics North Carolina carry the Flame of Hope through their communities to support Special Olympics North Carolina athletes.

Special Olympics NC is one of the largest Special Olympics programs in the world, and it supports athletes with intellectual disabilities.