Deputies wrangle large alligator on ENC highway

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 16, 2024 at 6:22 AM EDT
Brunswick County Sheriff's Office
/
Facebook
Several eastern North Carolina deputies were sent to the base of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge to round up an unusual suspect – a large alligator on Highway 17 South entering Brunswick County.

Brunswick County Deputies Branch, Sutton and Nichter safely removed the gator from the highway twice.

Watch:

Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
