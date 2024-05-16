© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Chemicals that led to evacuation near Jacksonville water plant identified.

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 16, 2024 at 6:54 AM EDT
Jacksonville Public Safety officials say a private transport contractor mistakenly put zinc orthophosphate into a storage tank that contained sulfuric acid Tuesday morning at the plant on New Frontier Way.
City of Jacksonville
/
Facebook
Jacksonville Public Safety officials say a private transport contractor mistakenly put zinc orthophosphate into a storage tank that contained sulfuric acid Tuesday morning at the plant on New Frontier Way.

The accidentally mixed chemicals that led to the evacuation of people living near a Jacksonville water plant have been identified.

Jacksonville Public Safety officials say a private transport contractor mistakenly put zinc orthophosphate into a storage tank that contained sulfuric acid Tuesday morning at the plant on New Frontier Way.

The city says the evacuation of a nearby apartment complex was issued “out of an abundance of caution.”

There are “no health hazards to the general public” and officials say the city’s water system was not impacted.

An environmental remediation company is working “to ensure proper cleanup and identify the need for any additional actions.”
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston