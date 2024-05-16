Chemicals that led to evacuation near Jacksonville water plant identified.

The accidentally mixed chemicals that led to the evacuation of people living near a Jacksonville water plant have been identified.

Jacksonville Public Safety officials say a private transport contractor mistakenly put zinc orthophosphate into a storage tank that contained sulfuric acid Tuesday morning at the plant on New Frontier Way.

The city says the evacuation of a nearby apartment complex was issued “out of an abundance of caution.”

There are “no health hazards to the general public” and officials say the city’s water system was not impacted.

An environmental remediation company is working “to ensure proper cleanup and identify the need for any additional actions.”