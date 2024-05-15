© 2024 Public Radio East
Results of Tuesday's statewide primary runoff election

PRE News & Ideas | By Bradley George
Published May 15, 2024 at 6:48 AM EDT
vote, sign, voting
(Photo credit: kgroovy on Flickr)

Hal Weatherman has won the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor and Dave Boliek won the GOP for state auditor.

Weatherman, the former chief of staff to then-Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest, defeated Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill. Weatherman will take on Democratic state Senator Rachel Hunt, daughter of former four-term Governor Jim Hunt, in the fall election.

Boliek, a former chairman of the U-N-C Chapel Hill trustee board, defeated C-P-A and state legislative staffer Jack Clark. Boliek will take on Democratic State Auditor Jessica Holmes in November.

Brad Knott has overwhelmingly won the Republican primary runoff for the 13th Congressional District, which wraps around the Triangle. Former President Trump endorsed Knott over Kelly Daughtry, who dropped out of the runoff.
Bradley George
