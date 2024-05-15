DEQ issues violations for ENC hog farm after animal waste spill in Swift Creek

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has issued four violations against a hog farm after animal waste made its way into a creek in Craven County.

On May 1st, the DEQ told people to stay out of the creek, and that advisory was lifted on Tuesday.

State environmental officials said they are considering civil penalties against St. John Farm after hog waste was found in a nearby ditch and the runoff ended up Swift Creek.

They say testing found hog waste in the creek’s surface water.

The state says the company didn’t notify them of the spill, as is required under the terms of their permit, and that the irrigation fields need maintenance and the vegetative cover in the sprayfields needs improvement.

Swift Creek flows into the Neuse River near New Bern.