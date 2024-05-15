© 2024 Public Radio East
DEQ issues violations for ENC hog farm after animal waste spill in Swift Creek

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 15, 2024 at 6:39 AM EDT
Sound Rivers' Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register takes water-quality readings at Swift Creek, accompanied by a tiger swallowtail butterfly.
Sound Rivers
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has issued four violations against a hog farm after animal waste made its way into a creek in Craven County.

On May 1st, the DEQ told people to stay out of the creek, and that advisory was lifted on Tuesday.

State environmental officials said they are considering civil penalties against St. John Farm after hog waste was found in a nearby ditch and the runoff ended up Swift Creek.

They say testing found hog waste in the creek’s surface water.

The state says the company didn’t notify them of the spill, as is required under the terms of their permit, and that the irrigation fields need maintenance and the vegetative cover in the sprayfields needs improvement.

Swift Creek flows into the Neuse River near New Bern.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
