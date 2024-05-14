© 2024 Public Radio East
Senate FAA Reauthorization Act includes almost two-dozen projects that will benefit North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 14, 2024 at 7:10 AM EDT
Albert J. Ellis Airport Director Chris White said holiday travelers are already streaming in and out of the airport in Jacksonville, even though a national shortage of pilots is impacting eastern North Carolina and the rest of the nation.
(Photo: Albert J. Ellis Airport)
File: Albert J. Ellis Airport in Jacksonville.

Last week the U.S. Senate passed the Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act, including almost two-dozen projects that will benefit North Carolina.

North Carolina U.S. Senator Ted Budd said the final Senate package includes support for Boom Supersonic, which is building a facility in Greensboro; support for North Carolina’s growing Unmanned Aircraft Systems – or drone -- industry and additional funding for North Carolina’s 72 public airports.

The Airport Improvement Program will see increased funding or $650 million per year to $4 billion total. It’s the first increase to the program in 12 years.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
