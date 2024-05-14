Senate FAA Reauthorization Act includes almost two-dozen projects that will benefit North Carolina

Last week the U.S. Senate passed the Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act, including almost two-dozen projects that will benefit North Carolina.

North Carolina U.S. Senator Ted Budd said the final Senate package includes support for Boom Supersonic, which is building a facility in Greensboro; support for North Carolina’s growing Unmanned Aircraft Systems – or drone -- industry and additional funding for North Carolina’s 72 public airports.

The Airport Improvement Program will see increased funding or $650 million per year to $4 billion total. It’s the first increase to the program in 12 years.