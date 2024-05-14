© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Maximum sentence imposed on man who pled guilty to shooting at a Rocky Mount Police officer

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 14, 2024 at 7:27 AM EDT
Body-worn camera image: On February 9, 2023, RMPD received a report of a stolen car and were told that Wilkins was the driver. When they tracked him down and tried to take him into custody court documents show Wilkins ran off, and when an officer caught up to him, Wilkins pulled out a handgun and fired a shot at the officer, striking his service weapon and injuring the officer's hip.
U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of North Carolina
Body-worn camera image: On February 9, 2023, RMPD received a report of a stolen car and were told that Wilkins was the driver. When they tracked him down and tried to take him into custody court documents show Wilkins ran off, and when an officer caught up to him, Wilkins pulled out a handgun and fired a shot at the officer, striking his service weapon and injuring the officer's hip.

A Rocky Mount man has been sentenced to the maximum, 15 years in federal prison, for possessing a firearm as a felon and for shooting at a Rocky Mount Police officer who was trying to arrest him.

Antonio Wilkins, Sr., pled guilty to the charge in November.

U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said, “Law enforcement officers are being shot in the line of duty far too often.” He added that his office is partnering with local DA’s to put shooters on a fast track to federal prison, often even while state charges are still pending.

On February 9, 2023, RMPD received a report of a stolen car and were told that Wilkins was the driver. When they tracked him down and tried to take him into custody court documents show Wilkins ran off, and when an officer caught up to him, Wilkins pulled out a handgun and fired a shot at the officer, striking his service weapon and injuring the officer's hip.

Wilkins was shot twice in the leg by another officer and arrested. He still faces state charges related to the incident.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston