Maximum sentence imposed on man who pled guilty to shooting at a Rocky Mount Police officer

A Rocky Mount man has been sentenced to the maximum, 15 years in federal prison, for possessing a firearm as a felon and for shooting at a Rocky Mount Police officer who was trying to arrest him.

Antonio Wilkins, Sr., pled guilty to the charge in November.

U.S. Attorney Michael Easley said, “Law enforcement officers are being shot in the line of duty far too often.” He added that his office is partnering with local DA’s to put shooters on a fast track to federal prison, often even while state charges are still pending.

On February 9, 2023, RMPD received a report of a stolen car and were told that Wilkins was the driver. When they tracked him down and tried to take him into custody court documents show Wilkins ran off, and when an officer caught up to him, Wilkins pulled out a handgun and fired a shot at the officer, striking his service weapon and injuring the officer's hip.

Wilkins was shot twice in the leg by another officer and arrested. He still faces state charges related to the incident.