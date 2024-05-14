© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hazmat incident has Jacksonville officials asking people to avoid a portion of Gum Branch Road

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 14, 2024 at 12:05 PM EDT
Officials say crews are on the scene of a hazmat incident at New Frontier Way in Jakcsonville, and an evacuation zone is in place.
City of Jacksonville
Officials say crews are on the scene of a hazmat incident at New Frontier Way in Jakcsonville, and an evacuation zone is in place.

The City of Jacksonville is asking people to avoid the area around the water treatment plant off Gum Branch Road near Western Boulevard as crews deal with a hazmat situation that was reported just before midday on Tuesday.

Officials say crews are on the scene at New Frontier Way, and an evacuation zone is in place.

Businesses in the area remain open, but they are asking people to avoid the area until the incident is cleared.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston