Hazmat incident has Jacksonville officials asking people to avoid a portion of Gum Branch Road
The City of Jacksonville is asking people to avoid the area around the water treatment plant off Gum Branch Road near Western Boulevard as crews deal with a hazmat situation that was reported just before midday on Tuesday.
Officials say crews are on the scene at New Frontier Way, and an evacuation zone is in place.
Businesses in the area remain open, but they are asking people to avoid the area until the incident is cleared.