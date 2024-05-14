First sea turtle nest of the season found over the weekend at Cape Hatteras National Seashore

The first sea turtle nest of the season was found over the weekend at Cape Hatteras National Seashore near Frisco.

Park officials say it is a Loggerhead nest.

With 380 total nests, 2023 was the seashore’s 2nd highest recorded nesting year; 2019 was the highest with 473 nests total.

Last year also saw the successful Leatherback nest hatch since 2007, and the latest sea turtle nest found for the seashore and the state on December 3rd.