First sea turtle nest of the season found over the weekend at Cape Hatteras National Seashore

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 14, 2024 at 7:43 AM EDT
A resource protection area installed around a Loggerhead Sea turtle nest showing the sea turtle tracks coming and going from shore.
National Park Service
The first sea turtle nest of the season was found over the weekend at Cape Hatteras National Seashore near Frisco.

Park officials say it is a Loggerhead nest.

With 380 total nests, 2023 was the seashore’s 2nd highest recorded nesting year; 2019 was the highest with 473 nests total.

Last year also saw the successful Leatherback nest hatch since 2007, and the latest sea turtle nest found for the seashore and the state on December 3rd.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
