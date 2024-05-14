© 2024 Public Radio East
$17 million in grants will fund new health services programs in ENC

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published May 14, 2024 at 7:03 AM EDT
ECU Health chief experience officer Dr. Julie Kennedy Oehlert said it's gratifying to know that the hospital's focus on creating safe, healing environments is affirmed by those patients.
ECU Health Medical Center
File: ECU Health chief experience officer Dr. Julie Kennedy Oehlert said it's gratifying to know that the hospital's focus on creating safe, healing environments is affirmed by those patients.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded six additional grants, totaling more than $17 million, to help promote the economic and social well-being of families, children, and communities in eastern North Carolina through new health services programs.

U.S. Congressman Don Davis said healthcare is a top-of-mind concern for many in ENC, and the grants will provide a needed boost to the healthcare system.

Among the grants in eastern North Carolina, nearly $3 million for Carolina Family Health Centers in Wilson; $4.4 million for Greene County Health Care in Snow Hill; and just over $3 million for Nash Edgecombe Wilson Community Action.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
