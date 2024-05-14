$17 million in grants will fund new health services programs in ENC

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded six additional grants, totaling more than $17 million, to help promote the economic and social well-being of families, children, and communities in eastern North Carolina through new health services programs.

U.S. Congressman Don Davis said healthcare is a top-of-mind concern for many in ENC, and the grants will provide a needed boost to the healthcare system.

Among the grants in eastern North Carolina, nearly $3 million for Carolina Family Health Centers in Wilson; $4.4 million for Greene County Health Care in Snow Hill; and just over $3 million for Nash Edgecombe Wilson Community Action.